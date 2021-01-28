Panasonic launches ACs with nanoe X technology to fight COVID-19

Consumer appliances brand Panasonic has launched air conditioners with nanoe X technology that it claims inhibit bacteria and virus including COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that the technology can also remove PM2.5 particles, helping improve indoor air quality. The nanoe X technology is now available in Panasonic’s nanoe X Air Conditioners – which have been tested for the inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus at the Texcell Laboratory, France.

The nanoe X technology releases hydroxyl radicals contained in water. Hydroxyl radicals are also known as 'nature’s detergent' that are capable of inhibiting bacteria and viruses, including 99.99 percent of the adhered novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), as per the company.

The new line-up of the five-star inverter nanoe X ACs will be available in 1-ton and 1.5-ton. Here, the inverter ACs will be priced at Rs 66,000.

Compared to an entry-level Panasonic AC, there will be a 10 percent higher price on an average in this new range of air conditioners.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, said that the new range of ACs will help shift focus on indoor air quality and not just on cooling.

He explained that these ACs are being manufactured in Jhajjar in Haryana and that the emphasis on 'Make in India' is intact at Panasonic.

"When it comes to the PLI scheme, we will wait for detailed guidelines on this matter," he added.

The size of the Indian AC market is 7.5 million room air-conditioners with a CAGR growth of 15-20 percent. However, the AC penetration is only about 6 percent in India. ACs are taxed at the highest rate of 18 percent under the goods and services tax.

The Union Cabinet approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors on November 11. These are pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell battery, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods, and specialty steel.