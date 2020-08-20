172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|companies-2|over-1-5-lakh-companies-resume-contributions-to-epfo-after-pausing-in-february-report-5733451.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewscompanies
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 1.5 lakh companies resume contributions to EPFO after pausing in February: Report

The number of companies and establishments contributing to EPFO dropped to 3,32,773 in April.

Moneycontrol News

At least 1,53,500 establishments have again started contributing to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) after pausing payments, indicating a recovery after the coronavirus lockdown. However, around 64,000 entities are yet to restart contributions.

At least 5,49,037 firms were contributing to EPFO in February, the number dropped drastically to 3,32,773 in April, Mint reported, citing official data.

"The rebound of over 1.5 lakh companies by August indicates a revival," a government official said. The return also means a growth in EPFO's subscriber base, which had slumped to a low in April, the official added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

It is mandatory for companies and establishments with 20 or more employees to contribute to EPFO. While 12 percent of employee's basic salary is to be contributed to EPFO, the Centre had in May reduced statutory provident fund contribution rate to 10 percent. The reduced EPF contribution amount was for three months.

Starting August, the EPF contribution is back to the earlier contribution of 24 percent, which would be 12 percent each from the employee and the employer.

Meanwhile, around 8 million subscribers have withdrawn as much as Rs 30,000 crore in less than four months starting April.

The amount withdrawn by EPFO subscribers exceeded the usual outgo recorded during the period, which could be due to layoffs, pay cuts and medical expenses.

The Ministry of Finance had in March said EPFO subscribers can withdraw up to 75 percent of the amount or three months of the wages, whichever is lower, from their EPF accounts.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Business #EPFO #India #investing #Reopening India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.