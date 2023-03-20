 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Optiemus Electronics partners with Primebook for low-cost 4G laptop in India

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

Domestic electronics manufacturing company Optiemus Electronics has partnered with Primebook to make a low-cost 4G laptop in India, the company said on Monday.

The collaboration marks Optiemus Electronics (OEL) foray into the laptop manufacturing market, beginning with the ground-breaking Primebook 4G, an Android 11-based laptop for students and learners.

"As part of the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing around 1 lakh laptop units for Primebook by end of the next financial year that is March, 2024. With OEL's long-term expertise in mobile, wearable/hearable and telecom equipment manufacturing in India, OEL aims to strengthen its capabilities with further expansion into other categories of consumer electronics," OEL said in a statement.

Founded by IIT Delhi alumni Aman Verma and Chitranshu Mahant in 2018, Primebook laptops are priced at Rs 16,990 but will be available on Flipkart for Rs 14,990 with purchase benefits such as No Cost EMI available for up to 24 months, freebie Microsoft 365 Personal 6 Months Subscription, and iPrep Educational Content Subscription for 1 Year.