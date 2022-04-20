Ontario Teachers to invest $175 million in KKR's India road platform

Canada's Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board will invest up to $175 million (CAD 220 million) in global investment firm KKR's road platform in India, the two firms announced on April 20.

Among the 12 road assets, Ontario Teachers’ is supposed to acquire six definitive agreements that have been signed. This includes a diversified mix of toll and annuity roads, with a total length of more than 910 kilometres across 11 states, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalayan, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

"We’re delighted to further our investments in high quality Indian infrastructure and to collaborate with KKR on creating greater connectivity, and increased opportunities, for the country via an improved roads network," Ontario Teachers’ Asia-Pacific Infra MD Bruce Crane said in a statement.

As the roads sector is a core area for KKR’s in India, the transaction follows the company’s recent infrastructure investments in the country, including acquisition of Highway Concessions One, Virescent Infrastructure and the setting up of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust and India Grid Trust.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Ontario Teachers’ and work together to capture the strong investment interest in the sector and contribute to the development of India’s transport infrastructure," KKR's Head of India Infrastructure Hardik Shah said in a statement.

With this, Ontario Teachers’ marks its third infrastructure investment in India. It picked up a 25 percent stake in the National Highways Infra Trust late in 2021 and is anchor investor in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2022.