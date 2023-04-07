 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC Videsh wins $190-million arbitration awards against Sudan

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

The overseas arm of the ONGC is seeking payment of dues from the Sudanese government for oil and the construction of a pipeline in the northeastern African state, a report has said

ONGC Videsh

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) has won $190 million arbitration awards against Sudan in a long-running dispute over payments for oil and a pipeline, a media report said.

OVL, the overseas arm of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has sent a demand notice to the Sudanese government seeking payments, the report said, adding the company hasn't gone to a court and is hoping to recover funds through diplomatic channels instead, The Economic Times cited sources as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

OVL started arbitration proceedings against the Sudanese government five years ago to recover its oil and pipeline construction dues, the report said.