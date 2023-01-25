 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC: Arun Kumar Singh is now CEO as well

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

More than a month after Arun Kumar Singh was appointed chairman of India's largest oil and gas producer ONGC, the retired BPCL head is also the CEO of the company now, according to a stock exchange filing by ONGC.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been traditionally headed by a chairman and managing director. It, however, did not have a full-time head after Shashi Shanker superannuated on March 31, 2021.

The government on December 7 named Arun Kumar Singh, who had a couple of months back retired as head of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), as the chairman of ONGC but not as its managing director.

Now, he has been appointed the CEO of the company as well.