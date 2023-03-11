 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Odisha clears incentive package for IOCL cracker plant

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

The CPSU has proposed for setting up of a Mega Dual Feed Cracker (DFC) at Paradip with investment of Rs.58,042 crore for production Ethylene, Polypropylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Phenol, Is-Propyl Alcohol (IPA) etc. for total capacity of 2822 KTA.

The Odisha state Cabinet has approved a special package of incentives for a nearly 60,000 crore investment proposal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the state assembly was informed on Friday.

The proposal was approved by a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari informed the Assembly on Friday.IOCL had requested for a specific incentive packages to improve the viability of the project.

A High-Level Committee recommended this to the Cabinet after examining the incentive proposal taking into account benefits to the state.