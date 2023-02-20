 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nirav Modi-owned Firestar Diamond International's diamonds, jewellery to go under hammer on Mar 25

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

The reserve price of the items to be auctioned will be declared on the date of the auction.

According to the e-auction document, the inventory includes finished jewellery, loose diamonds and colour stones, semi-finished jewellery, gold, platinum and silver. Nirav Modi (File image)

Gold, platinum, diamond and jewellery of Firestar Diamond International, owned by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, will go under the hammer on March 25, according to a sale notice.

The sale notice has been issued by Santanu T Ray, who was appointed as a liquidator of Firestar Diamond International Private Limited by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in February 2020.

The affairs of the company is managed by Ray.

The sale of gold, platinum and diamond jewellery will take place through e-auction on March 25, as per the notice.