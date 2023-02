State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday raised Rs 996 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

"NHPC Limited has raised Rs 996 crore on February 20, 2023 through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 percent AD series bonds on private placement basis," according to a filing.

The bonds are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).