NHPC pays interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to govt for 2022-23

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 worked out to Rs 1,406.30 crore.

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to the government for 2022-23.

"NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to government of India for the financial year 2022-23 on 2nd March 2023," a company statement said.

The NHPC had already paid Rs 356.34 crore to the government during the current fiscal 2022-23 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

Thus, the NHPC has paid total dividend of Rs 1,354.09 crore to the government during the financial year 2022-23.