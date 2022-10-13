NHAI InvIT to launch NCDs from October 17 to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through its infrastructure investment trust, National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), is looking to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore by offering Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) at a yield of 8.05 percent and a tenor of 25 years.

The NCD issue will open on October 17 and close on November 7, 2022, the NHIT said at a press conference on October 13. The base issue size of the NCD issue will be Rs 750 crore and the NHIT will have an option to retain an oversubscription amount of Rs 750 crore.

"The Internal Rate of Return of these NCDs will be higher than most debt institutions," Suresh Goyal MD & CEO of National Highways Infra Investment Managers said at the press conference.

Goyal added that going forward, the NHIT will start monetisation work of the third phase of road assets that the NHAI will transfer to NHIT.

Goyal said that the NHIT aims to monetise the third phase of road assets by February.

While the NCDs issued by the NHIT will be open to retail investors, Goyal said that the NHIT is not planning to become a publically listed InvIT for the next few years.

"We will go forward with the next 2 rounds of fundraising before looking to become a publically listed InvIT," Goyal said.

He added that the institutional investors including both foreign and domestic players who have parked their money in NHIT have shown keen interest in holding on to their shareholding.

Among the institutional investors who subscribed to the units include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, the State Bank of India, the SBI Pension Fund, the SBI Mutual Fund, the IOCL Employee Provident Fund, the L&T Staff Provident Fund, the Rajasthan Rajyut Karamchari Pension Fund, the TATA AIG and Star Union Daiichi Life Insurance, the statement added.

The NHIT NCD issue will have a minimum application size of Rs 10,000 and will be open to institutional investors, non-institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and retail investors.

The NCD issue will be open on a first-come-first-serve basis and each NCD will comprise three STRPPs that would be allotted in a dematerialised form and each STRPP would be a trading lot.

STRPP stands for Separately Transferable Redeemable Principal Parts.

The three STRPPs will be of different face value, and different maturity and shall be redeemable at par; and in a staggered manner.

The net proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards the infusion of debt into the Project SPV of NHIT, repayment of the bridge loan facility of NHIT (availed, if any), and general corporate purposes. The Infusion of funds will help the SPVs meet the obligations under the Concession Agreements and allow the Project SPV to acquire necessary rights under the Concession Agreement, NHIT officials said.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Limited and BSE Limited is the designated stock exchange for the issue.

Lead Managers for the Issue are JM Financial Limited, AK Capital Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited.

The credit rating agencies appointed are CARE Ratings Limited and India Ratings and Research Private Limited. The registrar to the Issue is KFin Technologies.