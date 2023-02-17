 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, directs NCLT to decide afresh

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

Earlier on February 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted the plea filed against Zee Learn by its financial creditor Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against it.

Yes Bank Ltd had claimed a default of Rs 468.99 crore by the Essel Group company.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside an NCLT order allowing insolvency proceedings against the Essel group firm Zee Learn and directed the Mumbai bench of NCLT to pass a fresh order.

This was immediately challenged by Zee Learn before the appellate tribunal NCLAT, which "allow this Appeal and set aside the order dated February 10, 2022".

The appellate tribunal has said the corporate debtor (Zee Learn) had also moved an interim application before NCLT requesting to dismiss the Section 7 Application against it.