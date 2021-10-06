Nazara Technologies raises Rs 315 crore from marquee investors

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed diversified gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies said on October 6 that its board has approved a preferential allotment of fresh equity to raise Rs 315.3 Crores from marquee institutional investors that includes Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC-managed investment firm Gamnat Pte Ltd and Ahmedabad-based Plutus Wealth Management.

The company plans to use the funds raised to invest in the company's growth initiatives as well as pursue strategic acquisitions across various business verticals including gamified learning, freemium, skill based real money gaming and esports, which the firm terms as the “Friends of Nazara” network.

In a stock market filing, Nazara said it will issue 1.43 million equity shares (14,29,266 equity shares) of face value of Rs 4 each at a price of Rs 2,206 per equity share. Of this, Gamnat Pte Ltd is expected to shell out Rs 259.8 crore for a maximum of 1.1 million shares (11,77,680 shares) that will translate to 3.62% stake in the company.

Plutus Wealth Management will pump in remaining Rs 55.5 crore to increase its stake in the company to 6.92% stake. The firm had earlier acquired shares worth over Rs 500 crore from early investor WestBridge in January this year. Nazara made its public market debut in March 2021.

"We are thankful to our investors for their strong endorsement of Nazara’s strategic vision and ability to execute towards its stated goals. The investment from such institutional investors will act as a catalyst for the Nazara flywheel to operate faster across all business segments and will result in compounding of the shareholder value organically and inorganically at parent as well as at subsidiary levels" said Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal.

Investment in Rusk Media

On October 6, Nazara said it has also acquired 1,601 shares of Rs 10 each, representing 5.54% of the paid up share capital of digital media firm Rusk Media for Rs 2.02 crore. Rusk Media creates content IPs for the Gen-Z and millennial audiences in India and Nazara will be using its capabilities to create a "scripted reality esports or gaming universe"

"Rusk will be able to create an entertainment driven content universe for gaming fans in India and globally and Nazara and it’s subsidiaries will have exclusive monetization rights on the IP that will be created, along with the ability to monetize the characters, creators via mobile games as well" the company said.

The New Delhi-based startup posted revenues of Rs 7.1 crore in FY21, up from Rs 3.4 crore in FY20.

Apart from this investment, Nazara said that it has also issued 0.65 million shares (6,48,125 equity shares) worth Rs 143 crore to Unnati Management Consultants, an existing shareholder of OpenPlay Technologies, to acquire the balance 76.7% stake in skill gaming platform OpenPlay. The firm had announced the OpenPlay acquisition on August 27.

Friends of Nazara network

The ‘Friends of Nazara’ network comprises of gaming companies in which Nazara holds majority stakes and works actively with existing founders and management teams to rapidly achieve scale.

These companies include Nodwin Gaming and SportsKeeda in esports segement, Next Wave Multimedia, developer of World Cricket Championship (WCC), the largest mobile-based cricket simulation game, Paper Boat Apps, developers of the popular gamified learning app Kiddopia, and Halaplay, Qunami and OpenPlay in the skill based real money gaming vertical.

In June, it also picked up 69.82% stake in Middle Eastern game publisher Publishme for Rs 20 crore through a primary and secondary transaction.

The firm posted a net profit of Rs 13.6 crore on revenues of Rs 131.2 crore for the June 2021-ended quarter. Esports and gamified early learning account for about 81% of its overall revenues.