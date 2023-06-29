National Geographic reportedly lays off its last staff writers; takes off magazine from US newsstands

In a 2016 photo, the owner of a bookshop in Islamabad shows a copy of a 1985 issue of National Geographic with a cover photo of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan refugee. Photograph: BK Bangash/AP

The National Geographic magazine has reportedly laid off its last few staff writers and will no longer be sold on US newsstands, the Washington Post reported on June 28.

Nineteen editorial staffers were affected by the layoffs, the report added, and several staffers confirmed the news on Twitter.

“I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor,” tweeted Craig Welch, one of National Geographic’s now former senior writers. Journalist Doug Main posted, “National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me."

The organisation’s future editorial work will instead be done by freelance writers and the few editors remaining on staff, the Post reported. National Geographic told media outlets, however, that some writers would remain on staff.

These layoffs are the second round of job cuts -- part of cost-cutting measures adopted by the magazine's parent company Disney. The publication has seen a slew of editorial changes brought about by several ownership changes since 2015 including the removal of six top editors in September, The Guardian said.

However, the outlet, which has documented the natural world and global humanity for over a century, told CNN in a statement that it would continue to publish monthly issues.

"Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms. Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect," it said.

National Geographic's layoff news comes amid a series of large layoffs that have shaken the media industry in recent months due to a challenging economic environment impacting business and industry across sectors.

In late November, CNN began laying off hundreds of staffers across different areas of the company. In December 2022, Jonah Peretti, the CEO of Buzzfeed, announced that 12 percent of the digital media company’s staff, nearly 200 people, would be let go. The announcement caused the once ubiquitous company’s stock to hit an all-time low at $1.06 a share.

Moreover, Vice Media, which operates online and broadcast platforms, laid off about a dozen employees and in May of this year filed for bankruptcy. This move appeared to be the death knell for Vice, which cut 250 roles in 2019.