Rajesh Jejurikar on what drove M&M’s strong Q4 performance

M&M becomes top Nifty gainer Rajesh Jejurikar speaks on what went right for company

M&M was a top Nifty Gainer this morning after reporting strong performance, Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO for Auto and Farm Sectors at M&M, spoke with CNBC-TV18 to share what went in favour of the stock.

M&M is one of the top 25 automakers in the world, with a net profit of over Rs 10,000 crore.

The company has increased its capex guidance for FY2024 in its auto and electric vehicle segment.

Jejurikar said the strong performance recorded by the company was on the back of auto margins and strong market share gains. For the electric vehicle segment, M&M has an order booking of 2,90,000 vehicles. On the SUV front, the company has an order booking of 50,000 per month in FY2024. The SUV industry is expected to grow by 10 percent in FY2024.

The company has the capacity to produce 39,000 vehicles per month and plans to raise it to 49,000. "Last Mile Mobility electric three-wheelers have done extremely well and have shown very strong growth," Jejurikar said.

Speaking on inflationary pressures to affect the sales, Jejurikar said there is "some stress at the lower price" segment vehicles, "which is the reason the overall passenger vehicle Market is not seen to be very buoyant".

"The industry growth was around 12 percent," Jejurikar said. The growth for this segment is expected to be in the single digit for FY2024. However, the company expects the market share to grow in FY2024.