you are here: HomeNewscompanies
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Migrant worker's wife delivers baby onboard Uttar Pradesh-bound Shramik Special train

The couple alighted at Lucknow, after which the woman and her newborn were taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

PTI
Representational picture
Representational picture

On her way to her home state Uttar Pradesh from here on a Shramik special train, a nine-month pregnant woman suddenly developed labour pains and gave birth to a baby girl, aided by women travelling with her. Her husband, Sandeep, a construction worker here, told PTI that they boarded the train on Friday.

His wife went into labour on Saturday evening, following which the other women formed a protective shield around her and aided in the birth. The couple were on their way to their native village Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. Sandeep said his wife gave birth to the baby girl as the train approached Bina station in Madhya Pradesh.

Doctors there medically examined her and certified her fit for her onward journey. He said his co-travellers informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) MN Anucheth and an Indian Forest Service Officer Dipika Bajpai, who are working for migrants' needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, then alerted their batch mates in Uttar Pradesh.

Close

The couple alighted at Lucknow, after which the woman and her newborn were taken to a hospital by an ambulance. "The doctors did a medical check and gave some medicines.. We then continued with our journey on a government bus to our home town Balrampur," Sandeep said.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Inspector-General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), Bengaluru city police, Hemant Nimbalkar, said the woman had boarded the Shramik Special train without informing the authorities about her condition.

Her relatives too did not inform the authorities about her pregnancy. In fact, the pregnant woman insisted on going back to her home town," Nimbalkar told PTI.

Sharing the joy along with the photograph of the woman, Nimbalkar tweeted, "We made it @BlrCityPolice (Bengaluru City Police)! The mother and baby are fine & healthy.. to DCP Whitefield (MN Anucheth) who made it possible to board train to UP for this pregnant lady and husband. She delivered on board and all is well..."

The Director-General of Police Praveen Sood too wished the family well, tweeting, "A new dawn...wishing the newborn a healthy beginning."

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on May 24, 2020 05:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #railways #Shramik Special #TRAIN #Uttar Pradesh

