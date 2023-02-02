 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Meta mojo is back as earnings surprise sparks share surge, lifts Big Tech

Reuters
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST

The company was set to add more than $90 billion to its market value and was on course to log its best day in a decade. The rally also lifted shares of Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet, all of which sport valuations of more than $1 trillion and will report earnings after market close.

Meta Platforms Inc shares rose about 23% on Thursday and helped spark a rally in the technology sector after the Facebook owner floored Wall Street by slashing its spending forecast and boosting its stock buyback plan by $40 billion.

The company was set to add more than $90 billion to its market value and was on course to log its best day in a decade. The rally also lifted shares of Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet, all of which sport valuations of more than $1 trillion and will report earnings after market close.

Meta’s move on Wednesday to rein in costs marked a dramatic shift for a company that has spent billions of dollars to turn its vision of the futuristic metaverse into a reality, even while its core business reeled from stiff competition and a weak advertising market.

At least 24 analysts boosted their price targets on the stock after the results, with several saying that a combination of lower costs, upbeat revenue growth and share buybacks will drive up Meta’s earnings per share.