English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Meta mojo is back as earnings surprise sparks share surge, lifts Big Tech

    The company was set to add more than $90 billion to its market value and was on course to log its best day in a decade. The rally also lifted shares of Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet, all of which sport valuations of more than $1 trillion and will report earnings after market close.

    Reuters
    February 02, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST

    Meta Platforms Inc shares rose about 23% on Thursday and helped spark a rally in the technology sector after the Facebook owner floored Wall Street by slashing its spending forecast and boosting its stock buyback plan by $40 billion.

    The company was set to add more than $90 billion to its market value and was on course to log its best day in a decade. The rally also lifted shares of Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet, all of which sport valuations of more than $1 trillion and will report earnings after market close.

    Meta’s move on Wednesday to rein in costs marked a dramatic shift for a company that has spent billions of dollars to turn its vision of the futuristic metaverse into a reality, even while its core business reeled from stiff competition and a weak advertising market.

    At least 24 analysts boosted their price targets on the stock after the results, with several saying that a combination of lower costs, upbeat revenue growth and share buybacks will drive up Meta’s earnings per share.