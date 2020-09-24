172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|companies-2|meeting-by-vu-television-brand-vu-launches-video-conferencing-solution-5878701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meeting by Vu | Television brand Vu launches video conferencing solution

The pricing for ‘Meeting by Vu’ ranges from Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh depending on the edition.

Moneycontrol News

Television brand Vu Group has launched a video conferencing solution called 'Meeting by Vu'.

This solution will have a large screen smart television with a built-in computer powered by a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10, and a wireless keyboard with a trackpad.

Screen-sizes of 55 inches, 65 inches, 75, inches, 85 inches and 100 inches will be available under this solution. There will be cameras with 83° to 120° viewing angle, all of which are 4K with autofocus.

The pricing ranges from Rs 1.35 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh depending on the edition. The product will also have noise-cancellation facilities.

Meeting by Vu is available in three variants: Executive, Team, and Conference. The Executive Edition is appropriate for solo professionals and business owners who are working from home. The Team Edition is better suited for groups of 4-6 people, as it features a wide-angle camera that can fit more subjects into the frame.

Also Read: Binge watching aiding television sales for Vu Technologies

The Conference Edition is ideal for larger rooms and bigger teams, as it offers a professional camera with 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions. While the Executive and Team edition cameras offer 4x digital zoom, the conference edition camera features 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions.

"Having sold over 2.5 million TVs in our more than 10 years of business, Vu has tremendous experience in screens, optics, and audio-video technologies. Meeting by Vu is the result of all our learnings in the lifestyle space, and is designed for the new age workstyle. It is easy to use, high on technology and innovation, and geared for the future," said Devita Saraf, Chairman, and CEO of The Vu Group.

Founded in 2006, the Vu Group is a technology firm focused on the display industry. The lifestyle brand of the group, Vu Televisions, is a Rs 1,000 crore revenue company.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #work from home

