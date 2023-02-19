 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 cr last week; Reliance steals the show

Feb 19, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 319.87 points or 0.52 per cent. While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India were the laggards.

Five of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 95,337.95 crore in their market valuation last week, with index major Reliance Industries Ltd contributing the most.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 70,023.18 crore to Rs 16,50,677.12 crore.

ITC’s market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 14,834.74 crore to Rs 4,75,767.12 crore.