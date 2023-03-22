 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Max Financial Services' promoter entity sells shares worth Rs 94 crore

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST

A promoter entity of Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL) on Wednesday offloaded the company's shares worth Rs 94 crore through an open market transaction.

MFSL is the holding firm for Max Life Insurance company.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 14,99,997 shares of MFSL.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 629.75 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 94.46 crore.