Mastek announces resignation of S Sandilya as Non-Executive Chairman, Independent Director

Digital engineering & cloud transformation company Mastek on March 5 announced the resignation of its Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director S Sandilya, who had been associated with the company for over a decade.

The company stated that Sandilya has resigned with effect from March 3, as per the attached resignation letter.

"We wish to inform you that Mr. S. Sandilya Non - Executive Chairman & Independent Director of the Company has vide his resignation letter dated March 3, 2023, resigned from the Board of Directors and Board Committees of the Company with immediate effect. As a consequence, he has also resigned from Membership on the Boards of Subsidiary Companies where he was nominated," Mastek stated in its filing with stock exchanges.

Furthermore, the company stated that the Board of Directors considered the resignation letter and accepted it effective March 3, 2023 at its meeting on March 5, 2023.

S Sandilya in his March 3 resignation letter to members of the board of the company, said he is stepping down as he is "no longer aligned with the Company's future direction".

"With reference to my recent conversations with Mr. Ashank Desai, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, I hereby resign from the position of NonExecutive Chairman and Independent Director of Mastek Limited as I find that I am no longer aligned with the future direction of the Company," Sandilya in his resignation letter said.

Sandilya has also confirmed that apart from above, there are no other reasons for his resignation.