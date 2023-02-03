LTIMindtree bags 5-year IT efficiency deal from online media company Criteo

LTIMindtree on February 3 announced that it has been selected by Paris-headquartered online media company Criteo in a 5-year engagement deal to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability.

As part of the engagement, the IT services firm will provide end-to-end IT services to support Criteo’s global operations including supporting Criteo’s Microsoft Azure Cloud environment, developing a unified data platform, and providing end-user services for its service desk, field, device engineering and Enterprise Service Management.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree said, “We are excited to be a part of Criteo’s business journey as its first-ever strategic IT outsourcing partner. A successful first year of our engagement has further validated the power of our industry-leading domain and digital capabilities in helping Criteo drive greater value, innovation, and sustainable long-term growth.”

Beatrice Mabille, VP Internal IT, Criteo added, “Enabling Criteo with modern IT systems and capabilities remains a key priority in this fast-moving business environment. We look forward to our continued strategic partnership with LTIMindtree.”