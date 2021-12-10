MARKET NEWS

English
companies

LIC gets RBI nod to increase stake in IndusInd Bank to 9.99%

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted its permission to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)  to increase its stake in IndusInd Bank to 9.99 percent, the bank said on 10 December.

LIC presently holds 4.95 percent stake in IndusInd Bank.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Bank has received an intimation from the RBI on December 9, 2021, that it has granted its approval to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), shareholder of the Bank, who holds 4.95% of the total issued and paid up capital of the Bank, to acquire upto 9.99% of the total issued and paid up capital of the Bank," IndusInd Bank said in a note to exchanges.

This approval is subject to compliance with the Master Direction on ''Prior Approval for Acquisition of Shares or Voting Rights in Private Sector Banks'' dated November 19, 2015, Master Direction on "Ownership in Private Sector Banks" dated May 12, 2016, regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and any other guidelines/regulations and applicable laws, IndusInd Bank said.

On November 29, Kotak Mahindra Bank had said the RBI had granted its approval to LIC to increase holding in the bank up to 9.99 percent. The approval is valid for a period of one year.

Close

On November 26, the RBI accepted 21 out of the 33 recommendations submitted by a Central bank working group on ownership and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks.

Among the recommendations accepted is a rule that says the cap on promoters’ stake in the long run of 15 years may be raised from the current levels of 15 percent to 26 percent of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank.

This stipulation should be uniform for all types of promoters and would not mean that promoters, who have already diluted their holdings to below 26 percent, will not be permitted to raise it to 26 percent of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank, the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IndusInd Bank #LIC #RBI
first published: Dec 10, 2021 09:13 am

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

