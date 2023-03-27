 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Larsen & Toubro arm bags new large orders in domestic, overseas markets

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

In India, the company has bagged orders in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, while it has bagged the international orders in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, the statement said.

As per company's classification, orders ranging between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore fall in the category of large orders.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its power transmission and distribution business has secured new orders in the domestic and overseas markets.

"L&T Construction wins large orders for its power transmission & distribution business," L&T said in a statement.

