HomeNewscompanies

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 FY23 – Treasury losses mar steady show

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Despite the not-so-perfect quarter, we see Kotak Bank, the conglomerate, as one of the best plays on the financialisation of savings in India. The volatility in the markets provides an opportunity to add the stock in the long-term portfolio

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1827, Market Cap: Rs 3,62,758 crore), prima facie, delivered a subdued set of numbers, thanks to significant losses in its investment book on account of the sharp spike in interest rates. Although the growth in advances seems to be picking up, net interest margin is touching new highs, and asset quality regaining its pristine quality, the treasury loss, and the lacklustre deposit growth, that was for long the crown jewel of the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers