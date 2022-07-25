Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 FY23 – Treasury losses mar steady show

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1827, Market Cap: Rs 3,62,758 crore), prima facie, delivered a subdued set of numbers, thanks to significant losses in its investment book on account of the sharp spike in interest rates. Although the growth in advances seems to be picking up, net interest margin is touching new highs, and asset quality regaining its pristine quality, the treasury loss, and the lacklustre deposit growth, that was for long the crown jewel of the...