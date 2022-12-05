JSW Energy starts phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW wind power project at Tuticorin

This is the commissioning of the company’s first greenfield wind power project (Representative Image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

JSW Energy Ltd, one of the leading private sector power producers in India, announced on December 5 that its step-down subsidiary JSW Renew Energy Two has started phase-wise commissioning of the 450 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Project awarded under SECI Tranche X with the commissioning of the first phase of 27 MW at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

The company said the project has a power purchase agreement with the public sector undertaking Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a period of 25 years.

The company has also claimed that it was constructing 1.8 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity in pursuit of reaching 10 GW capacity well ahead of its FY25 timelines, and 20 GW capacity by FY30.

Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, speaking on the commissioning of the company’s first greenfield wind power project, said, “We are happy to announce the first part commissioning of the SECI X wind project ahead of the schedule. This is an initial step towards the progressive commissioning of the green field 450 MW wind project. With this, renewables capacity continues to gain share in our operational capacity mix as we are committed to achieving net zero by 2050.”

The company further stated that it has set a target for a 50 percent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy. It added that a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to around 81 percent has been set.

Around 2.63 GW of renewable energy projects are currently under construction/in the pipeline, with wind projects of 1.26 GW tied with SECI expected to be fully commissioned in the next 12-18 months, the company said further.

That apart, the company said it has received LoA for a 300 MW wind project from SECI under its tranche XII auction, adding with the acquisition of Mytrah Energy’s 1.75 GW RE assets and 700 MW Ind-Barath Thermal Power Plant, the total locked-in capacity will increase to 9.9 GW.