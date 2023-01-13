 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JPMorgan 4Q profits rise, helped by higher interest rates

Associated Press
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

The biggest driver of JPMorgan's profits this quarter was higher interest rates.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said its fourth-quarter profits rose 6% from a year ago, as higher interest rates helped the bank make up for a slowdown in deal-making in its investment bank. The bank also set aside more than $2 billion to cover potential bad loans and charge-offs in preparation for a possible recession.

The New York-based bank said Friday that it earned $11.0 billion last quarter, up from $10.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, JPMorgan said it earned a profit of $3.57 a share compared to $3.33 a share in 2021, much better than the $3.08 a share that analysts were expecting.

The biggest driver of JPMorgan's profits this quarter was higher interest rates. The bank, like its competition, has been helped considerably by the Federal Reserve hiking rates aggressively to combat inflation as banks can charge more for loans.

JPMorgan's net interest income was $20.3 billion, up 48% from a year earlier.

But at the same time that the Fed's rate hikes have helped JPMorgan's bottom line, the chance that the Fed will push the U.S. economy into recession has increased as well. JPMorgan set aside $1.4 billion to cover potentially bad loans, and incurred roughly $900 million in charge-offs. The bank said it needed to set aside more money to cover bad loans due to a modest deterioration in the firm's economic outlook, which now calls for a mild recession.

However JPMorgan as well as other banks remains upbeat about the health of the U.S. consumer. JPMorgan saw a double-digit rise in credit card spending from a year earlier.