J Kumar Infraprojects' JV gets Rs 182 crore-order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

J. Kumar Infraprojects on Tuesday said its joint venture has won a contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for a project worth Rs 182.34 crore.

The company, in a statement, said it holds a 55 per cent stake in the JV, J. Kumar - AICPL (AIC Infrastructures Private Limited).

"We are in receipt of LoA from BMRCL for the construction of airport depot for BMRCL - phase - 2B for a total contract cost of Rs 182,33,99,706 exclusive of GST, in the name JV....which comes to approximately Rs 100,28,69,838 exclusive of GST," it said.