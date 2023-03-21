 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Invest India appoints Manmeet Nanda as CMD after Deepak Bagla resigns

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Invest India on March 21 appointed Manmeet Nanda as its next Managing Director and CEO (CMD) after Deepak Bagla resigned, CNBC TV-18 reported.

The decision was taken during the company's 32nd Board Meeting.

It was also reported that Nanda will also continue serving in her current role as Joint Secretary, DPIIT, in addition to her new role.

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, had stepped down on March 17, after a Ministry of Commerce audit questioned the work accomplished by the investment promotion body.