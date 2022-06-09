Infosys announces strategic collaboration with TK Elevator; here're the details

Infosys on June 9 announced a strategic collaboration with TK Elevator based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

TK Elevator (formerly ThyssenKrupp Elevator) is one of the leading elevator manufacturers in the world. The company's product portfolio ranges from commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge solutions for skyscrapers.

As part of the deal, Infosys will provide IT help desk services, digital workplace management, and network services powered by Infosys Cobalt's automation framework.

"Building a resilient enterprise and digitising TK Elevator's underlying IT infrastructure will humanise the company's workplace experience," Infosys said in its press release.

TK Elevator intends to boost cybersecurity and enhance the digital experience for its end users by leveraging Infosys' deep domain expertise, industry-grade IT infrastructure modernisation capabilities, and a strong global presence. In addition to improving IT infrastructure availability, the collaboration will reduce overall IT costs, the press release added.

"At TK Elevator, IT infrastructure is the core of our digital initiatives and we continuously strive to provide state-of-the-art user services. With Infosys as a strategic partner, we are confident of achieving our target of automation, innovation, and efficiency across the IT landscape," said Susan Poon, global CIO at TK Elevator.

"Infosys will provide our business with high-performance IT services and enhanced user experience for our employees worldwide. Leveraging artificial intelligence and automation will not only make our IT more customer-centric but will also help improve our customer experience at a reduced cost," said John Hemming, head of the infrastructure at TK Elevator.

In Europe and Africa, TK Elevator has successfully modernised its IT infrastructure as part of a global seven-year collaboration.

Shares of Infosys were trading 0.88 percent higher at Rs 1,513.25 on the NSE at 2:55 PM.