Indian soft drink market expected to see significant growth, says PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

In India, VBL has a presence in 27 states and 7 Union Territories and accounts for 90 per cent of PepsiCo India's beverage sales volume in the country.

The Indian soft drink market is expected to see "significant growth" as consumption is anticipated to increase steadily, which will deliver sustainable and healthy volume growth across all product categories, said Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler.

This would be driven by factors such as shifting population demographics, the rising spending power of young consumers, accelerated urbanisation, and growing rural consumption.

The company is in the process of further expanding its capacities to meet the higher demand expectations, said VBL in its latest annual report.

Its distribution model and on-the-ground end-to-end infrastructure facilities continue to be the key growth drivers and VBL remains committed to extending it to newer areas and under-penetrated regions to further boost its market presence," it added.