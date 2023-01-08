 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Oil chairman to also be managing director

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

The sources said the chairman of IOC in its early days was a political appointee and so was more responsible for managing the board than running the company.

Most big listed companies globally are run by a managing director or CEO and a chairman presiding over the board of directors with the primary responsibility of protecting the interests of investors.

But, India's largest oil company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is an exception for never having a managing director or CEO in its 63 years of existence.

IOC, the nation's largest oil refiner and retailer of fuels like petrol and diesel, has always been headed by a chairman, who has also discharged the role of a managing director or CEO. But this is likely to change soon with the Oil Ministry agreeing to redesignate the top job as chairman and managing director, sources aware of the matter said.

The company has long been demanding for such a change to bring it on par with other large public sector and private firms. That demand has now been agreed to by the firm's parent administrative ministry and is now awaiting concurrence of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), they added.

IOC currently has a chairman — Shrikant Madhav Vaidya — and seven functional directors responsible for finance, marketing, human resources, pipelines, refining, planning and business development, and R&D.

The sources said the director for research and development (R&D) post is likely to be extinguished as it makes no commercial sense to have a director for a division with just 400 persons.