 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

IndiaMART looks to add credit facilitation offering on its platform to help small businesses

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

IndiaMART claims it has 60 per cent market share of the B2B advertising space with over 70 lakh suppliers, mainly micro, small and medium enterprises, using its various services to connect with potential customers as well negotiate bulk deals.

Online B2B marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH has said the company is exploring new technologies to offer loan facilitation services and expand offerings for the sellers and buyers on its platform.

IndiaMART claims it has 60 per cent market share of the B2B advertising space with over 70 lakh suppliers, mainly micro, small and medium enterprises, using its various services to connect with potential customers as well negotiate bulk deals.

According to company’s founder and CEO Dinesh Agarwal, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) need credit at the time of purchasing or at the time of selling and that too ”in small amount with no time”. ”For them, interest rates do not matter as much as time matters and the amounts matter,” Agarwal told PTI.

He said, ”we will definitely like to play a role into credit enablement for MSMEs” and the company has been discussing with financial institutions to start the service on the platform. ”We have been doing multiple experiments. However, these are in very very early stages… it will take some time,” he said.