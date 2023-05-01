 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India fast emerging as a key global aviation market, says IATA report

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Domestic air passenger traffic for all markets measured for February rose 25.2 per cent compared to one year ago.

Airline companies anticipate that a rapid rise in middle class incomes and a corresponding change in spending habits mated with lucrative offers from airlines could make India the fastest-growing aviation market for years to come.

A revival in domestic travel to the pre-pandemic level has propelled India to the big league of major aviation markets, trade body International Air Transport Association (IATA) has found.

Domestic travel in India missed the pre-Covid level by 2.2 percent in February 2023 in terms passenger revenue kilometres (PRK), the study said.

The growth in domestic travel is also seen in the Passenger Load Factor(PLF), which studies how efficiently an airline fills seats and generates revenue. India is the top domestic market in terms of PLF when compared to countries such as the US, China and Japan, it said.