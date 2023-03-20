 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India conveys strong protest to US over vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the US Government was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Representative image: Khalistan flag (Image: Don Emmert/AFP)

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by some pro-Khalistan elements.

India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, it said.

"The US government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the MEA said.