ICRA revises outlook for Adani Ports to 'negative'

Mar 03, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

Icra noted that APSEZL's liquidity profile remains robust and a large repayment of an international bond of $650 million is due only in FY25.

Credit rating agency Icra has revised the outlook for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited to negative and said it will be monitoring the group's ability to raise funds from the domestic/global market as equity/debt at competitive rates.

The revision in outlook is on account of the deterioration in the group's financial flexibility, following a sharp decline in share prices and an increase in the yield of international bonds raised by group entities in the wake of a report published by a USA-based short-seller, Icra said.

Hindenburg Research, which held short positions in unidentified shares of Adani Group firms through its US-traded debt and offshore derivatives, on January 24 publised a report accusing the conglomerate of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" and using a number of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The group has denied allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".