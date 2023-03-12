 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024: Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

In August 2022, the country's largest stainless steel player partnered with Hygenco India Private Limited to set up a green hydrogen plant.

The 300 MW hybrid project in partnership with ReNew is expected to commence operation in the next 18 months, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal has said.

In December 2022, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) partnered with ReNew to develop the proposed 300 MW hybrid energy project.

When asked about the timeline of the project, Jindal told PTI, "We (JSL and ReNew) are on track on the pact. That project is 300 MW. Land acquisition has already been completed for the project".

The project will start in the next one and a half years' time, he said.