 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Hulst BV divests 9.8% stake in Coforge for Rs 2,430 crore

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:37 PM IST

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Hulst BV sold 60 lakh shares, amounting to 9.8 per cent stake in the company.

Hulst BV divested stake in Coforge at an average price of Rs 4,050 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 2,430 crore.

Hulst BV, the promoter of Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), on Monday offloaded 9.8 per cent stake in the IT company for Rs 2,430 crore through an open market transaction.

Hulst BV is owned and controlled by BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Hulst BV sold 60 lakh shares, amounting to 9.8 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 4,050 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 2,430 crore.