Hulst BV divests 9.8% stake in Coforge for Rs 2,430 crore

Hulst BV, the promoter of Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), on Monday offloaded 9.8 per cent stake in the IT company for Rs 2,430 crore through an open market transaction.

Hulst BV is owned and controlled by BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Hulst BV sold 60 lakh shares, amounting to 9.8 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 4,050 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 2,430 crore.

Post the latest transaction, Hulst BV's shareholding has reduced to 30.18 per cent from 40 per cent stake in the company. Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund, Kuwait Investment Authority and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual fund acquired a total of 13,46,159 shares of the firm. On Monday, shares of Coforge closed 7.45 per cent lower at Rs 4,011.25 apiece on the NSE.

