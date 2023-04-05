 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Zinc may not go ahead with proposal to buy Vedanta's zinc: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc may not go ahead with proposal to buy Vedanta's zinc: Report

The government is opposing Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) buying parent Vedanta's global zinc business in a $2.98 billion cash deal, sources said, as per the report.

"HZL isn't going to pursue this plan now," one of them told ET.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Another person said, "HZL hasn't presented any non-cash deal option to the government yet. It is likely to hold its next board meeting on April 21, by which time the current proposal would have lapsed," as quoted by ET.