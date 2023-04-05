Hindustan Zinc may not go ahead with proposal to buy Vedanta's zinc: Report

The government is opposing Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) buying parent Vedanta's global zinc business in a $2.98 billion cash deal, sources said, as per the report.

"HZL isn't going to pursue this plan now," one of them told ET.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Another person said, "HZL hasn't presented any non-cash deal option to the government yet. It is likely to hold its next board meeting on April 21, by which time the current proposal would have lapsed," as quoted by ET.

In accordance with the rules, the HZL board's January 19 proposal will lapse if shareholders don't endorse it within three months, the second person said, as per the report.

HZL's spokesperson declined to comment on the proposed cash deal, saying the date of the next board meeting has not yet been "declared." In the event that the company proceeds with the proposed deal, the government has threatened legal action. Even though HZL was privatised over 20 years ago, the government still owns 29.54 percent of the company. HZL is owned by Vedanta to the tune of 64.92 percent. A related-party transaction requires the approval of a majority of minority shareholders. Due to its nearly 30 percent stake in HZL, the government cannot approve the proposal without its consent, the report added. Vedanta Resources, Vedanta's parent company, would have been able to reduce its debt burden with the cash deal. A government plan to sell a part of its stake in HZL via an offer for sale (OFS) in March was also postponed as a result of the uncertainty. Additionally, the government wrote to the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to reiterate its opposition, it said. Since the HZL board resolution on January 19, the company's share has dropped 21 percent, compared with a 3 percent fall in the BSE Sensex. On Monday, HZL closed at Rs 297.95 on the BSE, up 1.6 percent. Vedanta and the government are receiving the bulk of the Rs 10,985.83 crore cash outgo from the company's fourth quarterly dividend, declared on March 16. Vedanta Resources' credit ratings might be under pressure if it cannot raise $2 billion and sell its overseas zinc assets, according to S&P Global Ratings. In the past year, Vedanta has slashed debt by $2 billion and made all payments due by March 31. Including interest and intercompany loans, S&P estimates the mining giant has debt servicing obligations of about $3 billion for FY24. A total of $1 billion in obligations will need to be met up until March 2024, according to the report. According to S&P, the company will be able to secure additional funds to support liquidity beyond December 2023. "The company is discussing with banks and investors on multiple funding options for at least another $2 billion," S&P said, as quoted by ET.

