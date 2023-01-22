 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC Life sees better margins in Q4

PTI
Jan 22, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The company closed the December quarter with a new business premium margin of 26.8 percent.

Leading private sector life insurer HDFC Life expects its margins to improve further in the fourth quarter, having already neutralised the hit it had taken from the merger of Exide Life three quarters earlier than expected.

The company closed the December quarter with a new business premium margin of 26.8 percent. Its FY22 VNB (value of new business) margin stood at 27.4 per cent and the management is confident of reaching there or making a further improvement as it closes the current fiscal.

Over the weekend, HDFC Life reported a 15.2 per cent growth in net income at Rs 315.22 crore on a net premium income of Rs 14,379.38 crore, which rose 18.6 per cent annualised from Rs 12,124.36 crore.

Its first-year premium stood at Rs 2,724.87 crore, up from Rs 2,115.97 crore, and the renewal premium soared to Rs 7,187 crore from Rs 5,543.03 crore.

At 26.8 per cent, the VNB margin is already at the pre-merger level, neutralising the impact of the merger of Exide Life (in Q2 FY23) almost three quarters earlier than planned, said Vibha Padalkar, the managing director and chief executive of the insurer.

Though it is flat on-year, and down from the 27.4 per cent it had in FY22, having already neutralised it so early, the company hopes to improve it further to take it to the FY22 level of 27.4 per cent or even better it in the March quarter, Padalkar PTI over the weekend, without quantifying a number.