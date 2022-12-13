 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: BSE, NSE give in-principle approval

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.

The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on December 13 stated that the Indian exchanges, BSE and NSE have given in-principle approval to its merger with HDFC Bank Ltd.

"...we wish to inform you that BSE and NSE vide their letters dated December 13, 2022, granted their in-principle approval for the transfer of non convertible debentures issued by HDFC Limited to HDFC Bank, in terms of Regulation 59 of the Listing Regulations, subject to sanctioning of the Scheme by the National Company Law Tribunal. The copies of said letters are enclosed herewith," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC Ltd had already received approval letters including from Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), PFRDA and Competition Commission of India (CCI). It had earlier also received no objection certificate from both the stock exchanges.

Further, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had also given its nod for holding a shareholders’ meeting for obtaining approval for the proposed merger.

ALSO READ: HDFC-HDFC Bank merger to shake up India’s debt market

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.