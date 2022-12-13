English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India. Watch live on 16th De, 6:30pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: BSE, NSE give in-principle approval

    The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 13, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

    The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on December 13 stated that the Indian exchanges, BSE and NSE have given in-principle approval to its merger with HDFC Bank Ltd.

    "...we wish to inform you that BSE and NSE vide their letters dated December 13, 2022, granted their in-principle approval for the transfer of non convertible debentures issued by HDFC Limited to HDFC Bank, in terms of Regulation 59 of the Listing Regulations, subject to sanctioning of the Scheme by the National Company Law Tribunal. The copies of said letters are enclosed herewith," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

    HDFC Ltd had already received approval letters including from Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), PFRDA and Competition Commission of India (CCI). It had earlier also received no objection certificate from both the stock exchanges.

    Further, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had also given its nod for holding a shareholders’ meeting for obtaining approval for the proposed merger.

    ALSO READ: HDFC-HDFC Bank merger to shake up India’s debt market

    Related stories

    The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.

    Termed as the biggest transaction in India’s corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 this year, agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

    The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

    Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

    Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BSE #HDFC Bank #HDFC HDFC Bank merger #NSE
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 09:36 pm