HDFC and HDFC Bank merger approved by NCLT

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank. (representative image)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on March 17 approved the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, which is deemed to be the biggest merger in corporate history.

India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd will merge with country's largest private lender HDFC Bank to create a banking behemoth.

HDFC Ltd had already received approval letters including from Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), PFRDA and Competition Commission of India (CCI) as well as from India's stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Earlier, the tribunal had given its nod for holding a shareholders’ meeting for obtaining approval for the proposed merger.