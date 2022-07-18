HCL Technologies gets multi-year contract from Dutch MNC DSM

live bse live

IT services major HCL Technologies said on July 18 that it has signed a multi-year digital transformation deal to modernize DSM’s core IT business systems and transition to a product-based IT operating model.

DSM is a science-based global leader in health, nutrition and bioscience, with a cloud-first strategy, agile delivery and next-generation security and network practice. By creating a connected group-wide digital work environment, HCL will support DSM’s sustainable product innovation efforts and growth ambitions.

HCL will be deploying Fenix 2.0 digital execution framework to drive best practices and accelerate transformation at scale across DSM’s business units and product lines.

Ipek Ozsuer, Chief Digital Officer, DSM said, “We wanted to transition from a multi-vendor landscape and work with a sole integration partner that has the deep expertise to help drive our digital ambitions. HCL shares DSM’s values in placing sustainability at the heart of our digital roadmap, making them an ideal transformation partner.”

“We’re delighted DSM chose HCL to support its digital transformation,” said Ashish Kumar Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, Europe and Africa, HCL Technologies.

He added, “DSM is a pioneer in responsible business and led by a purpose that is very much aligned with HCL’s own culture, values, and commitment supporting our global communities. This engagement is a testament to our successful track record in working closely with clients to support digital transformation across their business.”

HCL plans to enhance IT service delivery for approximately 18,000 end users across 200 sites in more than 50 countries.