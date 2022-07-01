Have we had enough of the nanny employer?

The workplace is in the throes of menopause. Or so it would seem from the deluge of emails I receive on the topic. Recently, a top London law firm contacted me about their trailblazing strategy to embolden women to share their experiences of their dwindling hormones and sleeplessness. I didn’t have the heart to tell them several of their rivals had beaten them to it. What was going on? Once the topic was a private matter, yet now here it...