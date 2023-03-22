 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt to sell up to 3.5% stake in HAL via OFS at floor price of Rs 2,450

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, based on a floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece.

Hindustan Aeronautics (Representative image)

Centre is planning to sell up to 3.5 percent stake in aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) via offer for sale (OFS), according to an exchange filing on March 22.

The stake sale would be valued at Rs 2,867 crore, and the government has set floor price of Rs 2,450 apiece, which is at a 6.6 percent discount from its current share price.

The shares of HAL today (March 22) closed 1.02 percent lower at Rs 2,623 apiece on BSE.

According to the regulatory filing, the government has proposed to sell 1.75 percent of its equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on March 23 and March 24 for non-retail investors and additional 1.75 percent stake "in event the oversubscription option is exercised."