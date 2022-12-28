 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Google gets demand notices from CCI for non-payment of penalties

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST

Google has filed appeals before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) two orders in October. The appeals are yet to be heard by the tribunal.

The Competition Commission is understood to have issued demand notices to Google for its failure to pay within the stipulated time the penalties imposed on the internet major for anti-competitive practices, according to sources.

Google has filed appeals before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) two orders in October. The appeals are yet to be heard by the tribunal.

In October, the watchdog slapped penalties totalling Rs 2,274.2 crore in two separate cases on Android mobile system and Play Store policies.

The sources said CCI has issued demand notices to Google for non-payment of penalties imposed on the company in the two cases.

While passing the orders, one on October 20 and another on October 25, the watchdog had directed the company to pay each of the penalties within 60 days of receiving the order concerned.

With Google yet to pay the penalties, CCI has issued the demand notices. Under the competition law, an entity has to pay the fine within 30 days of receiving the demand notice, failing which the regulator can invoke its powers to recover the amount.