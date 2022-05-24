HomeNewscompanies

Goldiam International: Softness ahead, huge growth runway in the long term

Bharat Gianani   •

While FY23 would be a year of moderate growth, Goldiam takes comfort from higher traction in both online as well as lab-grown diamonds businesses

Goldiam International Ltd (Goldiam; CMP: Rs 143; Market cap: Rs 1,553 crore) has posted better-than-expected results for Q4FY2022. After a strong 70 percent revenue growth in FY22, FY23 is expected to be a year of moderate growth. Also, as inflation takes its toll on US consumers, there would be some impact on jewellery demand. Overall, the company expects a 5-10 percent revenue growth in FY2023. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict can affect raw material supplies, given the sanctions on Russia. However, the...

